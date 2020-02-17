BATES COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after multiple people were stabbed Monday afternoon at a residence in Amoret, Missouri.
When deputies arrived in the area, they took one female subject into custody at a residence located on the corner of Monroe Street and 2nd.
Upon entry into the residence, authorities found one female with serious injuries laying on the floor. That subject was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.
Before police arrived at the location, a second female was transported to the hospital by a Good Samaritan.
Detectives were called to the scene and are currently waiting for the prosecutor to issue a search warrant on the residence to collect evidence.
