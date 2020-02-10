Workplace accident in KCMO_frame_996.png

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - One man is dead Monday night after a conveyor belt accident at a UPS facility.

Police were called just before 6 to the facility located at 1010 North Century Drive.

When they arrived on the scene, they located the deceased male. He has yet to be identified.

This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.

