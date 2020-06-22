KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a homicide Monday evening.
Officers were called to 16th and Elmwood Avenue on a reported shooting around 5:15 p.m.
911 callers told police that a man was inside a residence there when gunshots came from outside the residence striking him.
When police arrived at the location, they located an adult male in his 50’s with apparent gunshot wounds.
Police first said the male victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, but the man later died as a result of his injuries.
Witnesses reported seeing two or three male suspects outside the residence in the street firing shots toward the residence. They were seen getting into a silver or white sedan that left the scene from the west side of the area.
If anyone saw anything or knows anything, they are asked to contact the Homicide Unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.
A reward of up to $25,000 is available for information leading to arrest in this case.
