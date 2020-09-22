KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a deceased body that was found Tuesday afternoon.
The Kansas City Police Department was called to the area of 18th and Bristol on a reported dead body just before 1 p.m.
A citizen directed police to a wooded area nearby where they found an unknown adult male deceased and in the advanced stages of decomposition.
Detectives will be canvassing the area for any information.
Anyone with information is asked to call the homicide unit directly at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
