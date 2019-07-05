KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City police responding to reports of a suspicious person call in the Northland Friday morning instead found a dead body.
Officers responded to the 8400 block of North Highland just after 7:30 a.m. When they arrived on scene, officers found an unresponsive man in the front yard of the residence who was determined to have been dead for at least several hours.
The officers said there were no obvious signs of foul play at the scene, but detectives are still interviewing neighbors to see if they can determine when the man got to the area and what led to his death.
Crime scene investigators are also still reviewing the scene to gather evidence.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
