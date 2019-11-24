KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after a body was found on the side of the highway.
Kansas City police were called Sunday just before 8 a.m. for a male body that had been found by a motorist on the side of Interstate 435 near the Bannister Road exit.
Authorities are investigating the cause of death at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
