KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Kansas City police are investigating after a body was spotted in a Northland pond Monday morning.
Officers were called to the area near Northwest 64th Street and North Cosby Avenue shortly before 8:30 a.m. after a passerby discovered a body and called 911.
Crews responded to the scene are were able to recover the body.
Investigators say there does not seem to be any signs of foul play but did not share any information on an approximate age or gender of the deceased.
