BELTON, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after a house was struck by gunfire Sunday morning.
Officers were called to Westover Circle in Belton, Missouri, just before 7:30 on a report of shots fired.
When they arrived at the location, officials found that a house had been hit several times by gunfire. No occupants in the house were struck by the gunfire.
Police said that the investigation revealed that a mid-sized, black, import sedan had pulled onto Westover Circle from southbound Westover, fired shots at the house and then left the area southbound on Westover toward 58 Highway.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Belton Police at 816-331-1500 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
