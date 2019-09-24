GLADSTONE, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating after a 2-year-old male was shot and killed Tuesday night.
Officers were called to the 100 block of NE 59th Terrace just before 6 p.m.
When officials arrived on the scene, they located the child that had been shot. The child was then transported to a local hospital where he later died.
Police said they are not looking for anyone at this time and have conducted a death investigation.
