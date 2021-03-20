KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- KCPD are investigating a homicide on the 7400 Block of 102nd.
Around 6:30 p.m. Friday afternoon, KCPD were called to perform a wellness check and during that investigation, police found a body on the floor of a detached garage.
If anyone has information we ask them to call the TIPS hotline at 474-TIPS.
