OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The police are investigating a homicide that happened overnight in Olathe.
According to the police, the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday in the 800 block of North Hamilton Street.
Officers went to the area after someone called and said an aggravated burglary was happening. When officers arrived, they found a 42-year-old woman inside a home there who had died.
The suspect had left the scene before police arrived.
Parties of interest are currently being interviewed, police say.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 913-677-7211.
