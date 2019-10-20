KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a possible murder- suicide.
Officers were called to the 400 block of Oakley Avenue for a shooting call about 8:15 p.m. Sunday.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man and a woman inside who had been shot and were killed.
Police said that it is not known at this time what the relationship is between the two deceased or if they lived at the residence.
Detectives believe that all people involved are at the scene and they are not looking for any additional suspects.
