KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police are on the scene of an overnight shooting death that happened near 13th Street and The Paseo.
Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. to an area near Truman Road and Brooklyn Avenue in reference to a shooting. When police canvassed the area, they found a vehicle at East 13th Street and The Paseo that had a person inside suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Emergency medical crews were then called to the scene, but the victim died.
Investigators are processing the scene and canvassing for eyewitnesses, with southbound Paseo shut down for a couple of hours. No suspect information is available.
If anyone has any information on this deadly shooting, they should contact KCPD's Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043, or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.
This is Kansas City's 158th homicide of 2021. The only year with more homicides in the city's history was 2020, when Kansas City ended the year with 179 homicides.
*The five deadliest years on record for the city include:
- 2020 - 179 homicides
- 2021 - 158 homicides
- 1993 - 153 homicides
- 2019 - 151 homicides
- 2017 - 151 homicides
*according to the Kansas City Police Department's Daily Homicide Analysis
