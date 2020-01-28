KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities are investigating the city's latest homicide Tuesday afternoon.
Officers were called at 11 a.m. to 44th Street and Prospect Avenue on a shooting call. The caller reported a man arrived in a vehicle to the car wash there, and he had been shot.
Paramedics responded and declared the man dead at the scene.
Right before the shooting call, police say they were called about a sound of gunshots call at 44th Street and Park Avenue, but they believe that was unrelated to the initial call.
Additionally, minutes later, officers were called to 44th Street and South Benton Avenue on a shooting call where an additional man had non-life-threatening gunshot injuries that he said happened near 44th Street and Park Avenue.
Detectives are interviewing people and searching for witnesses at all three scenes. Crime scene investigators are also processing for evidence that may give detectives more information about what led up to the shooting.
Additionally, as the investigation is unfolding, police received information that a house in the 4200 block of Prospect Avenue may be involved. Officers are contacting residents there currently.
If anyone in these areas heard or saw anything, they are asked to call homicide detectives at 234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 474-TIPS.
There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.
