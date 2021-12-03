KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police were investigating a homicide early Friday morning on Prospect Avenue.
Officers responded at 3:30 a.m. to 60th Street and Prospect Avenue to check on the welfare of someone outside of a building in the parking lot. That person was unresponsive, and EMS was called, police said.
Medical crews declared the man dead at the scene. There were no obvious signs of trauma, but police called the death suspicious, and later said they were investigating it as a homicide.
There is no information yet on the cause of death or a suspect description. Prospect Avenue was shut down in both directions during the initial investigation.
KCTV5 will update as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.