KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a death near a bus stop Sunday morning.
Officers were called just before 8 a.m. to the 2300 block of Summit on a medical call.
When they arrived on the scene, they located an unresponsive man near the bus stop. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Crime scene investigators and homicide detectives are currently canvassing the area for any information that can help determine what may have occurred.
If anyone has any information, please call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.