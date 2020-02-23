Police lights generic daytime
(KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a death near a bus stop Sunday morning.

Officers were called just before 8 a.m. to the 2300 block of Summit on a medical call.

When they arrived on the scene, they located an unresponsive man near the bus stop. He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Crime scene investigators and homicide detectives are currently canvassing the area for any information that can help determine what may have occurred.

If anyone has any information, please call the homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the anonymous TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.