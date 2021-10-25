LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after a student died at a KU dorm over the weekend.
KU Public Safety officers responded at 5:42 p.m. on Sunday to Lewis Hall on Engel Road in response to a medical emergency. When they arrived, they found a female student dead in her room, according to information released by University of Kansas Public Safety.
The cause of the student's death is under investigation, but foul play is not suspected, police said.
Public Safety officials said they are not going to release the student's name.
The university is making 24/7 counseling services available to any students troubled by the incident.
