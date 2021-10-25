lewis hall ku dorm.jpg

Google Maps image of the area near Lewis Hall on Engel Road in Lawrence, KS.

 Google Maps

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after a person died at a University of Kansas residence hall Sunday night, WIBW is reporting.

The death happened at Lewis Hall on Engel Road, but University of Kansas Public Safety would not confirm whether the person who died was a student, according to WIBW.

No other information has been released at this point.

Stay with KCTV5 News for more information as it becomes available.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.