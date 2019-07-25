KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – One person is dead following a shooting Wednesday night.
Kansas City, Kansas, police posted a tweet about 7:30 p.m. saying that they were investigating a life-threatening shooting in the 1500 block of Cleveland.
Arriving officers found the man shot inside the home. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn't been released.
Officers and Detectives working life threatening shooting in the 1500 block of Cleveland.— KCKPD (@KCKPDChief) July 25, 2019
Officer Jonathon Westbrook, a police spokesman, says at least a dozen shell casings were found in the street. He says investigators are checking the area for houses that may have cameras on them.
There is no suspect information at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474 TIPS.
