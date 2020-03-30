Police generic
(KCTV5 News)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Authorities are seeking a suspect who shot and killed a man on the city's east side early Monday morning. 

Police were called just before midnight to 42nd Street and Prospect Avenue on a reported shooting.

As officers arrived on scene they found a crime scene inside a nearby home. Witnesses told officers the suspect entered the home and became involved in a disturbance with the victim.

The suspect shot the victim and left the scene.

Paramedics responded and pronounced the victim dead. 

Anyone with information leading to an arrest is urged to call the TIPS Hotline at 474-TIPS. The reward is up to $25,000.

