INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after a 37-year-old Independence man was stabbed to death over the weekend.
Officers were called about 5:3o p.m. Sunday to the 2900 block of South Hawthorne Avenue on a disturbance and located a man who had been stabbed.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died from his wounds.
He has been identified as 37-year-old Jose G. Gotay from Independence.
Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.