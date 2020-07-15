LEE’S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) – Police in Lee’s Summit said an investigation into a vehicle crashing into a house overnight is now a shooting investigation.
Officers were sent to the 500 block of NE Richardson Place around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a vehicle crashing into a home.
When they arrived, the officers found two men in the vehicle with life-threatening injuries.
As medical personnel were able to begin treating the two it was determined that the passenger’s head injuries were consistent with the crash. The driver also had crash-related injuries but paramedics also found that he was suffering from a gunshot wound.
The Criminal Investigations Unit and detectives are working on this on-going investigation into the shooting. Anyone with any information that could help with this case is asked to call Detective Steve Owings at 816-969-1671.
