KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The police are investigating if a driver was impaired after the person crashed into a tree on Thanksgiving.
According to the police, the driver was going north in the 3400 block of Garfield around 5:30 p.m. when the driver lost control of the maroon GMC Terrain, left the road, and hit a tree.
The driver was critically injured and was taken to the hospital.
No other information is available at this time.
