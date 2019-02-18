KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are searching for a suspect following a double shooting overnight Sunday.
The scene took place near 79th Street and Brooklyn Avenue.
According to police, two people were shot and taken to the hospital. The condition of either vicitm is unknown.
The Monday morning shooting follows a violent weekend in Kansas City.
Eight people have been shot since Saturday night in five separate incidents, at least three of those victims have died.
So far this year 19 people have died in homicide cases in Kansas City.
That’s compared to 12 in the same amount of time last year.
In Chicago, 33 people have been murdered so far this year. However, the population there is about five times as big as Kansas City.
Another note, St. Louis did not have a single homicide over the weekend.
