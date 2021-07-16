KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police detectives are working to figure out what happened at the scene of a triple homicide on Woodland Avenue, where three adults were found dead in a home Thursday night.
Officers responded just after 9 p.m. to Woodland Avenue near Linwood Boulevard to check on the home, after a concerned family member called police to say they had not heard from them in a while. When officers went into the home, they found three adults dead at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
Police have not said how they died, but are calling the situation a homicide.
There is no suspect in custody, and detectives are canvassing the area for any witnesses. Police are asking anyone with information on the situation to call the Homicide Unit at 816-234-5043, or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is up to a $25,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in this case, police said.
