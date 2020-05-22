INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) – The Independence Police are looking for a suspect vehicle after a 16-year-old was shot.
According to the police, the shooting happened in the 800 block of S. Overton Ave. at 4:22 p.m. on Friday.
When officers arrived, they found the teenager who had been shot. They were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The police attached an image of a suspect vehicle which was captured by a nearby surveillance camera.
Investigators think the vehicle is either a blue or gray Nissan Pathfinder, or a similar style of vehicle.
Their investigation so far has revealed that the vehicle had two or three white males inside. No other description was provided.
The police are still investigating.
Anyone with information should call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. You can call IPD’s tip line at 816-325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org
