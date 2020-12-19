KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City police officers are investigating the 174th homicide in the city.
It happened just before midnight Friday. When police responded to 18th Street and Kansas Avenue, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
First responders took the man to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police have one person in custody.
If you have any additional information, call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
