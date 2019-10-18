KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The police are planning to increase patrols after a man approached a girl while she was walking to the bus stop.
The Park Hill School District said that the Walden Middle School student was walking to the bus stop when a bald, white man in a blue Kia slowed down and said, "Hey, kid, are you going somewhere."
The girl pulled up her hood and then continued on her way.
She then reported the incident to her parent and to adults at school.
The school district said that the police are going to increase patrols in the area around N. Ames Avenue following this incident.
No other information is available from the authorities at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.