KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning.
Officers were called to the 8400 block of East 109th Terrace for a shooting just before 2.
When they arrived on the scene, they made contact with the victim, who was laying on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
He was transported to a local hospital where he was taken into surgery with life-threatening injuries.
