KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing and endangered juvenile.
Haylee M. Cornelius is a 10-year-old female who was last seen near the 1600 block of 12th Terrace on Wednesday at about 6 p.m.
She was wearing a white dress with pinstripes and fruit print with a navy-blue jacket with “PINK” written on it and Hawaiian print shoes and she had her glasses on.
If located, call 911 or notify the KCPD Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.
