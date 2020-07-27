INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Police in Independence are investigating two homicides.
Police were called about 10:30 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 3600 block of South Greenwich Lane.
When they arrived on scene, officers found a person dead inside the home. The victim's name has not been released. A person of interest is in custody after a homicide in Independence.
The second homicide happened just after 1 a.m. Monday. Two people were shot in the parking lot of a convenience store near U.S. Highway 40 and Crysler Avenue.
One person died at the scene. The other is in serious condition at a hospital. So far there have been no arrests in this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.