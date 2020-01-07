KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One person is in custody after a police chase ended in a crash Tuesday afternoon on Kansas City's east side.
The chase began around Cleaver II and Benton Boulevard around 4:15 and ended in the area of Van Brunt Boulevard and Cleaver II.
Police were chasing the vehicle because they believed it was a possible homicide suspect. That person has been taken into custody.
There were no injuries as a result of the crash.
