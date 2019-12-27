OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Olathe police are investigating after a woman was fatally stabbed on Friday just before noon.
Police said the homicide happened in the 10200 block of S. Shadow Circle.
Police initially went to the area after someone called about an armed disturbance.
When officers arrived, they found a 68-year-old woman with an apparent stab wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
On Thursday, she was identified as Patricia E. Fitzgerald of Montgomery, Texas.
A 38-year-old woman, who knew the victim, was contacted by police at the scene was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Olathe police said they are currently in contact with all parties involved in the incident.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.
