Police generic
(KCTV5 News)

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Olathe police are investigating after a woman was fatally stabbed on Friday just before noon. 

Police said the homicide happened in the 10200 block of S. Shadow Circle. 

Police initially went to the area after someone called about an armed disturbance. 

When officers arrived, they found a 68-year-old woman with an apparent stab wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

On Thursday, she was identified as Patricia E. Fitzgerald of Montgomery, Texas.

A 38-year-old woman, who knew the victim, was contacted by police at the scene was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. 

Olathe police said they are currently in contact with all parties involved in the incident. 

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477. 

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.