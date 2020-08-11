KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A stolen Jeep running a stop sign killed one person, critically injured another, and sent a baby to the hospital following a crash Monday night.
Kansas City police said the crash happened around 7:20 p.m. near 23rd Street and Lister Avenue. The green Jeep, which had been stolen from Overland Park, ran a stop sign and struck a Chevy Impala, which was carrying two adults and a baby.
The crash killed one of the adults and critically injured the other. A baby in the Impala suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at a local hospital, according to police.
The deceased victim has been identified as 21-year-old Arisdelsi Morales Arreguin.
The driver of the stolen Jeep fled the scene, and a passenger in the Jeep was later taken into custody by police. Police have not released a description of the driver.
Occupants of a third car involved in the crash, a GMC Acadia, suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
After a child was hit and killed in the area back in July of 2019, Councilwoman Melissa Robinson commissioned a traffic study on 23rd and Kensington.
Engineers found more than 600 cars went over the 45 mile per hour speed limit in 24 hours. To fix the problem, engineers suggested three potential solutions.
- Reducing 23rd from four lanes to two adding a bike lane with barriers. A $3.8 million idea.
- Installing traffic calming devices, like speed bumps. A $1.7 million option.
- Or requesting speed limit enforcement.
Robinson says when full council allocates the money, it would take between 6-8 months to make changes.
“If that doesn't do it, I don't know what else can if there's a loss of life, there's injuries and it's constant. It's not something that happens every now and again, it's constant. You never know what and you never know when. I had a friend of mine who was just crossing 23rd Street and he got hit. He survived, but it put him in the hospital for quite a while,” 12-year resident on Lister Maynard Johnson said.
