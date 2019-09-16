KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday afternoon.
The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Jamagio J. Berryman. He was a resident of Kansas City, Kansas.
The shooting happened in the area of 60th Street and Leavenworth Road at 2:38 p.m.
The Criminal Investigations Division of the KCPD is handling the investigation.
On Saturday, the police said they are looking for a person of interest in connection with this case. The vehicle is a 2006 Pontiac G6 with the license plate "038 LXW." The individual pictured has not been identified yet, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.