KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) — A pedestrian was killed trying to cross U.S. Highway 71 in south-central Kansas City, authorities said.
The man was struck by a northbound vehicle a little before 11 p.m. Sunday, a few blocks east of Forest Hill & Calvary Cemetery, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The pedestrian has been identified as 36- year-old Termaine Wesson of Kansas City.
The name of the driver has not been released.
