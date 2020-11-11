KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – A man is dead after a shooting Sunday morning.
The victim has been identified as 59-year-old Theodore Stallings.
Kansas City police were called to 56th and Euclid just before 7 a.m. for a sound of shots call.
When they arrived at the location, they found Stallings dead outside a residence.
There is no suspect information at this time.
If you have an information that could help police, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.