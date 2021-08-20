INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) -- Independence police are investigating a fatal wreck that left one person dead and others with serious injuries.
The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Shawn Tinoco of Independence.
According to police, the wreck happened about 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
A black Acura was traveling at a high rate of speed on Missouri Highway 291 when it struck a Ford Taurus that was turning left onto 23rd Street. The Acura then continued southbound, across the median, and into the northbound lanes where it struck a GMC Acadia head-on.
Tinoco, the driver of the Acura, was ejected and struck by a northbound Ford F-150. he was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The juvenile passenger of the Acura was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Acadia was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries while the juvenile passenger suffered minor injuries.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
