OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV/AP) -- Police are investigating a fatal shooting near an office center in Overland Park.
Overland Park Police Department spokesman John Lacy said police responded to the shooting at Deer Creek Office Center to 135th Street near Lamar Avenue about 8:15 a.m. Monday.
Officers said they found the victim, who has been identified as David Flick of Cass County, Missouri, deceased in his vehicle in the parking lot when they arrived at the scene.
Flick co-owns a company called Terra Technologies and was walking into work when the shooting occurred.
Police later in the afternoon identified a suspect vehicle as a white Nissan Moreno. They sent an alert out to all area law enforcement to be on the lookout for that car.
About ten minutes after the alert went out, the car was spotted in Kearny, Missouri. Clay County Deputies and Kearney police tried to pull the vehicle over, then they heard one gun shot.
A suspect was dead inside the car when officers approached the vehicle. That happened on 92 Highway near Porter Ridge Road.
The name of the suspect has not been released. Overland Park police are still requesting that anyone with information on this case give them a call at 913-895-6300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.