KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police say that two people are dead after a standoff that started in the Northland Monday morning.
Police say 45-year-old Damone Williams shot his wife, 48-year-old Jamie Williams, before turning the gun on himself. Police were able to get a search warrant and entered the home at 2:30 p.m. Monday. Both were pronounced dead.
Officers were called about 10 a.m. to the neighborhood in the area of Northeast 91st Terrace just east of Flintlock Road.
Authorities said they were originally called about a disturbance outside of a home that then moved inside the residence. Neighbors told police that once the disturbance moved inside, gunshots were heard.
Police tried to make contact with anyone inside while working to get a search warrant to go in. No one ever responded.
“They tried phone contact. They tried PA. They tried to get any sort of response from people inside. One of the things we don’t want to do is go inside and force and issue. What we’ve always said is we will take a long as necessary for a peaceful resolution,” Sargent Jacob Becchina with the Kansas City Police Department said.
The Kansas City Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating at this time.
