PRAIRIE VILLAGE, KS (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after a jogger found a 18-year-old shot and killed Tuesday morning in Prairie Village.
Police say they were called about 6:15 a.m. to the 3500 block of Somerset Drive.
When officers arrived in the area they found the man lying on the ground. He had a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene. That man has been identified as Kiven Maquial of Mission, Kansas.
A neighbor who lives across the street said Maquial was staying at their house temporarily and was mixed up with drugs.
“From my understanding, it was a drug deal gone wrong,” friend of the victim Trinity Anderson said. “We were trying to help him get out of a bad situation where he was dealing drugs. He kept doing it, so we were just like look, you have to leave.”
She says Tuesday was supposed to be the last day he was temporarily living with her family. Around 3 a.m., he left the house.
“He was like, ‘I’ll be back in 10 minutes.’ And we were like ‘OK.’ And then he didn’t show up. And we were like, ‘oh no.’ And then he didn’t show up longer and it took longer, and I finally fell asleep. I was like, ‘I’m not gonna wait for him,’” Anderson said.
Anderson says she never heard any gunshots.
“If somebody would have just called the cops, I think his life could’ve been saved. Because they said he bled out,” Anderson said.
Other neighbors KCTV5 News spoke with didn’t hear anything either. Though police say rounds did hit some homes on the block.
“Whatever happened, happened really quick. If it woke me up, I must have quickly just rolled over and went back to bed. It was not sustained gunfire or anything,” neighbor Dustin Gaito said.
Gaito says he still feels safe here despite what happened.
“It’s a really nice neighborhood, but you never know what people have going on in their personal lives. Whatever happened here, hopefully it was just a very isolated incident,” Gaito said.
Others won’t feel secure until those responsible are brought to justice.
“I’m terrified that they’re going to come back. We’ve never done anything to them. So, they have no reason to come back to us. But it’s a big concern,” Anderson said.
Anyone with information please call the Prairie Village Police Department at 913-385-4603 or call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
