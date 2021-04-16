LEAVENWORTH, KS (KCTV) -- Leavenworth police have identified the 12-year-old boy shot and killed in a car outside a Kare Pharmacy as Brian Henderson, Jr., of Kansas City, MO.
Police were called about 6:45 p.m. Wednesday on a shots fired at the Kare Pharmacy at 2500 S. Fourth St. Upon arrival, officers gathered information that multiple shots were fired at a black Volkswagon Jetta sedan by a suspect in the parking lot.
Police said one shot struck a red four-door sedan that was traveling north on Fourth Street. The red sedan was occupied by a 30-year-old woman driver and her 6-month old daughter.
The suspects left the scene in a white Dodge Charger sedan.
While investigating the scene, dispatchers received a call from the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department informing them that a shooting victim arrived at Children’s Mercy Hospital in a black Volkswagon Jetta sedan. The victim, a 12-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Leavenworth County prosecutors later announced that they had charged two men in connection with the shooting, including 25-year-old Darvon Thomas and an unidentified 17 year old, both charged with felony murder. The teenager is also charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle, according to prosecutor Todd Thompson.
During the investigation, detectives obtained descriptions of the three suspects and their vehicle. The vehicle was located at a home in the 200 block of South 12th Street in Leavenworth.
Officers made contact with the occupants at the home and three suspects were detained. Two of those suspects have been charged at this point.
