KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) — Kansas City police have identified a woman killed early Saturday in the shooting of three people downtown.
Destiny Smith, 20, was killed in the shooting, police said Monday in a news release. Police were called to the area near 10th and Summit around 3:30 a.m. for a report of shots fired. Arriving officers found Smith dead and another woman and a man critically injured by gunshots.
Police spokesman David Jackson said in earlier statements that the initial investigation indicates a family gathering resulted in a disturbance that led to the shooting.
Police have not released the names of those injured in the shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.