OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – Police in Overland Park Wednesday said they have identified the woman at the center of a homicide investigation that started a day earlier.

Investigators said the body of 22-year-old Layne R. Mays was found in her parents’ home in the 5500 block of West 148th Terrace Tuesday afternoon.

A check of the Johnson County Booking Log shows the arrest of her 27-year-old brother Parker Mays of Lawrence. He was booked in Tuesday night on murder county and police said they are not looking for any other suspects.

Around 1:30 Tuesday, police got a call from a mother who had found her daughter dead. When police arrived, they found Layne deceased inside the home. Police have not released an official cause of death yet.

Layne was a former Kansas State student, but a university spokeswoman told KCTV5 News that Layne was not enrolled for the spring semester.

Layne was known as an accomplished equestrian as she was on the Intercollegiate Riding Team at K-State.

“Something like that is very, very tragic. I don’t wish that on anyone to lose a loved one especially when a parent finds their child deceased, that’s a very bad situation,” John Lacy with the Overland Park Police Department said.

Parker is currently being held in the Johnson County Jail with no bail or bond.

Close to 24 hours later it’s still an active scene in Overland Park as investigators look into the death of a 20 year old woman. She was found in this home on West 148th Terrace. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/bYAoWPUXTd — Kaci Jones (@KaciKCTV5) January 15, 2020

