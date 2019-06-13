KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man they have identified as the suspect in a deadly hit-and-run crash in Kansas City Tuesday.
Officers are looking for 30-year-old Nicholas Hammond, who they say was driving a dark gray Impala that hit 59-year-old Mark D. Hovey while Hovey was sitting on a bench inside a bus stop at 67th Street and Troost Avenue about 11:30 p.m.
According to police, Hammond fled the scene on foot after the crash.
The Kansas City Police Department is asking anyone with information on the crash or the location of Nicholas Hammond to call Detective Richardson at 816-482-8192.
People can also leave anonymous tips use the CrimeStoppers tip line at 816-474-TIPS (8477).
