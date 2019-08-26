Police are investigating a double shooting Sunday evening.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a deadly double shooting Sunday evening.

The victims have been identified as 28-year-old Cartez Seal and 29-year-old Marcus Neal.

Officers were called to Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard and Cleveland Avenue on a shooting call about 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found one man who was dead. The second was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

According to people at the scene, a group of people were in the parking lot of the Brush Creek Community Center, which was closed at the time. At some point, a fight broke out and one or more people fired shots.

Police are not actively looking for suspects at this time.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, you are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS or the Homicide Unit directly at 234-5043.

