KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Feb. 21.
The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Erick Reynaldo Rangel-Mendoza. He was a resident of Kansas City, Kansas.
According to police, the shooting happened about 1:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of Central Avenue.
Rangel-Mendoza was found shot inside of his car. He was taken to an area hospital and died of his injuries.
The incident remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, who is encouraging anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.