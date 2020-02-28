12th and Central shooting (Chopper)_frame_5996.png
KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Feb. 21. 

The victim has been identified as 22-year-old Erick Reynaldo Rangel-Mendoza. He was a resident of Kansas City, Kansas.

According to police, the shooting happened about 1:45 p.m. in the 1200 block of Central Avenue.

Rangel-Mendoza was found shot inside of his car. He was taken to an area hospital and died of his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by the Criminal Investigations Division, who is encouraging anyone with information to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

