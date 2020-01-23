A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting Thursday morning. Police were called about 6 a.m. to 83rd Street and The Paseo.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after a homeowner shot and killed someone outside their home early Thursday morning.

According to police, the homeowner went outside about 6 a.m. to investigate the suspicious activity near 83rd Street and The Paseo. 

Officers were in the area and heard multiple gunshots. When they arrived on scene, a person was found outside the home from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police say the homeowner is cooperating with police. 

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.

