KANSAS CITY, MO (AP) -- A woman has died in a fiery crash on state Highway 169 in Kansas City, police said.
The driver has been identified as Kenisha L. Turner of Kansas City.
The crash happened about 2 a.m. Saturday when a large sport utility vehicle traveling at a very high rate of speed went out of control on the highway near Highway 9.
A witness told police the SUV hit a guardrail, crossed over to the other side of the road and hit the highway's concrete barrier. Investigators said the SUV then went airborne over the barrier, falling about 80 feet, hitting a tree and bursting into flames.
Police say Turner — who was the sole occupant of the vehicle — was thrown from the SUV and died at the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.