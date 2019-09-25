GLADSTONE, MO (KCTV/AP) -- Authorities say a 2-year-old boy died after finding an unsecured gun and shooting himself at Gladstone apartment.
Officers were called just before 6 p.m. Tuesday to the 100 block of Northeast 59th Terrace. Police say the boy was suffering from a gunshot wound when officers responded. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.
Capt. Rob Hays said Wednesday the child found an unsecured gun somewhere in the house and accidentally shot himself.
Several other people were in the apartment at the time.
Hays said an investigation will determine if any charges will be filed in the boy's death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.